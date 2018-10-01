English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Mourns as Fisherman Who Saved Many During Floods Dies in Road Accident
Barely a month ago, Jineesh, along with other fishermen, was accorded grand reception for his valorous deed during the floods. His death has spread a pall of gloom over the place.
Jineesh Jeron, the fisherman who saved many lives during the Kerala floods, died in a road accident.
Thiruvananthapuram: A fisherman based in Thiruvananthapuram who saved many in the Kerala flood rescue operations died in a road accident on Saturday in his hometown.
Jineesh Jeron, 24, was riding a bike when he fell on the road and came under a moving truck. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Jineesh and his friend were on their way to Tamil Nadu when the accident incident took place near Uchakkada. He hailed from Poonthura, fisherman hamlet in the capital city, and was cremated in the St. Thomas church cemetery in the presence of the group of people whom he had rescued from the floods. They arrived with Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian to the church where he was buried.
Barely a month ago, Jineesh, along with other fishermen, was accorded grand reception for his valorous deed during the floods. His death has spread a pall of gloom over the place.
Jineesh was a member of Coastal Warriors that ventured into the heavily inundated areas in the district of Alappuzha, especially Chengannur. He and other fishermen hogged the headlines for their timely intervention that helped people to move out of marooned houses and buildings. In their own fishing boats and hired ones, they immediately set out on the rescue mission before government or local bodies could do anything. They were later felicitated by the government for their heroic deed.
