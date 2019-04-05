Kerala MP Hits Back After Yogi Adityanath Says Cong Infected With Muslim League Virus

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Friday hit back at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had termed the party a “virus” infecting the Congress. The party said he was resorting to a cheap publicity stunt as Adityanath is staring at a huge debacle in the state.“The Muslim League is a virus. The type of virus which, if somebody is infested with, cannot be saved and today the principal Opposition party, the Congress, is infested with it. Just think if they win, then what will happen? The virus will spread across the nation,” Adityanath had said. His remarks had come after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Wayanad, where IUML activists were also present.Countering the attack by Adityanath, IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty said his party does not take the allegations seriously as Gandhi had already given a befitting reply to Yogi. “Rahul Gandhi said he’s seeing India as one, all citizens of India are equal for him. Yogi, on the other hand, is again and again trying to establish the fact that all Indians are not equal for them,” said Kunhalikutty.Kunhalikutty, who represents the Malappuram constituency in Lok Sabha, said the BJP will be unable to stop Gandhi from winning from Wayanad. “Rahul hit Wayanad like a storm yesterday, he’s going to win the seat with a majority of over one lakh votes,” he said.The former state minister for industries and information technology added that both governments of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the BJP must spend more time on evaluating their performance than focusing on “non-issues”.Stepping up the attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the wake of the amicus curiae’s report on last year’s flood, Kunhalikutty said the CPM must clarify reports pulling up the state government over alleged lapses in handling the catastrophe. More than 300 people had died in the floods.‘While the CPM has been responsible for not stopping the floods, the Centre also didn’t fulfil its responsibilities. The Centre, instead of lending a helping hand to the flood-hit state, stopped others also from helping,” said Kunhalikutty, adding that the government’s approach towards Kerala during the floods was “very cruel”.