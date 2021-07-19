Kerala Mulls Changing Its Order on Easing Covid Curbs Around Bakrid After IMA Warning on Third Wave

The Kerala government could change or withdraw its order issued on Saturday on easing Covid restrictions around Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations in the state after the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) warning on imminent third wave.

The IMA, the largest body of doctors in India, had warned the state government that it would approach the Supreme Court over easing of restrictions on pretext of religious gatherings around Bakrid amid the rising Covid cases in the state. The IMA had warned the state government over lifting Covid curbs ahead of the festival and called its decision as “retrograde”. It also cautioned that the third wave may be imminent if appropriate measures were not being taken.

The association also said it was inappropriate on the part of the state government to issue such an order during a medical emergency when north Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled “with a constructive sense of public safety the traditional and popular pilgrimage Yatras”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court seeks the Kerala government’s response on plea against its decision of easing restrictions ahead of Bakrid. The SC will hear the case on Tuesday.

The state recorded 16,148 new Covid cases, its highest single day rise in more than a month. The test positivity rate has shot up above 10%, which requires following restrictions according to ICMR guidelines.

The government on Saturday relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions on 18, 19, and 20 July in view of Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) celebrations.

The state government issued new guidelines under five categories of districts based on the test positivity rates. TPR below 5 is category A, between 5 to 10 is category B, 10 to 15 is category C and TPR above 15 is category ‘D’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here