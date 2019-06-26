Kerala NEET 2019 Rank List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check Your Scores Here.
The KEAM Rank List 2019, NEET 2019 Rank List for Kerala was published in a PDF format on the CEE Kerala’s official website.
Image for representation only. (PTI)
Kerala NEET Rank List 2019 released| The Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala has released state level KEAM 2019 Rank list, Kerala NEET 2019 Rank List containing names of top ten rank holders. The KEAM Rank List 2019, NEET 2019 Rank List for Kerala was published in a PDF format on the CEE Kerala’s official website cee.kerala.gov.in. The KEAM Rank List 2019 can be downloaded through this direct link.
The medical entrance exam National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 was conducted by National Testing Agency on May 5. However, it has to be noted that the KEAM Rank List 2019, Kerala NEET Rank List 2019 is provisional in nature. The Kerala Commissioner of Entrance Examination has mentioned that final admission will be confirmed to the toppers of KEAM Rank List 2019 on fulfilling all the necessary admission eligibility criterias. The document verification and seat allotment will be conducted for granting them admission in medical college for the current academic session.
Steps to download KEAM Rank List 2019
Step 1- Visit the official website of Commissioner of Entrance Examination (CEE), Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in
Step 2- On the homepage, there is ‘Toppers of Kerala State Medical Rank 2019’ link
Step 3- Click on it to view KEAM Rank List 2019
Step 4- On new window, the KEAM Rank List 2019, KEAM-NEET 2019 Toppers List will open in PDF file
Step 5- Save the KEAM Rank List 2019 for future reference
