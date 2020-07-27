INDIA

1-MIN READ

Kerala: Newly Wed Couple, 41 Marriage Guests Test Covid-19 Positive in Kasargod, Case Registered

Image for representation | credit: Reuters

The case has been registered against Aboobacker, the bride's father, under the Kerala Epidemics Act for conducted the marriage without following COVID-19 protocol.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
A man who conducted his daughter's marriage without following COVID-19 protocol, resulting in 43 people, including the newly weds testing positive, has been booked by police.

The marriage was held on July 17.

Police said over 50 people had reportedly attended the function.

The bride, groom and 41 others who took part in the wedding tested positive, they said.

Kasargod has 658 positive cases so far, as per the latest medical bulletin.

