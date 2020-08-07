Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-185 Result Declared, This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has announced the result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-185. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh went to ticket number NR 466762, while the second prize of Rs 10 lakh was bagged by ticket number NV-542690.

The third prize worth Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers NN-227005, NO-244987, NP-233282, NR-190167, NS-579064, NT-153905, NU-363501, NV-563705, NW-114775, NX-148560, NY-441739 and NZ-360433. On the other hand, 11 people have won consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Those who have won will have to surrender their tickets and claim the winning amount within 30 days.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then winners can receive cash from any lottery shop by furnishing the lottery ticket. However, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, a person has to submit a ticket and a valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office to claim the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-185 also offers prizes of small amount. Those who have bought the ticket of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-185 can check the result by visiting the official website of Kerala lotteries at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

To view the result, just click on the result link on the homepage of the website and select the lottery name, Nirmal NR-185. The result will appear on the screen.

The Kerala lottery department last week held a draw for the Kerala Monsoon bumper lottery which offered the first prize of Rs 5 crore.

The next lottery result will be declared next week on Tuesday. The draw will be held for the Sthree Sakthi lottery.