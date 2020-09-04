Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 Results Declared; This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 70 lakh

The Kerala State lottery department has announced Nirmal Lottery NR-189 results on its official website at keralalotteries.com. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh has gone to ticket number NX-532868. Ticket number NO-132558 has got the second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The third prize of Rs 1 lakh has been bagged by the following ticket numbers: NN-678149, NO-469267, NP-595583, NR-459238, NS-125772, NT-656107, NU-528004, NV-544907, NW-515640, NX-288560, NY-167653 and NZ-193664.

These ticket numbers have won the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 - NN-532868, NO-532868, NP-532868, NR-532868, NS-532868, NT-532868, NU-532868, NV-532868, NW-532868, NY-532868 and NZ-532868.

Ticket ending with these numbers have got the fourth prize of Rs 5,000 - 3807, 5395, 2754, 5307, 7577, 5762, 9441, 7366, 5458, 7186, 1904, 2142, 8823, 8653, 3256, 6831, 9503 and 7140.

The fifth prize of Rs 1,000 has gone to tickets ending with numbers: 6280, 0926, 2991, 0892, 5523, 6151, 9102, 6070, 5722, 1040, 3071, 5817, 9897, 9792, 0756, 7925, 5130, 1147, 0568, 4567, 1153, 2148, 0340, 8148, 0109, 2701, 0885, 1202, 9384, 5284, 4581, 5372, 6927, 5268, 4142 and 6626.

How to check results of Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-189 -

Step 1: Google Kerala State lottery department

Step 2: On the homepage click for lottery results

Step 3: Select Kerala Lottery Result 04.09.20 Nirmal NR-189

Step 4: Result will display on the screen

Step 5: Match your ticket number with those given in the result

If the winning amount is less than Rs 5,000, then it can be claimed from any lottery shop in the state by simply showing the ticket. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then a person will have to furnish the ticket along with ID proof at any bank or government lottery office.

A single ticket of Kerala Nirmal Lottery costs Rs 40 and those who want to buy the whole book have to pay Rs 750.