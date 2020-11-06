Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-197 Results to be Declared Shortly at keralalotteries.net

It is an exciting day for those who participated in the Kerala Nirmal lottery NR-197 as the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce results on Friday. The Kerala Nirmal NR-197 lottery draw results will be announced today at 3pm.

Those who had purchased the Kerala Nirmal NR-197 lottery ticket of this draw can view the results by visiting the official website of Kerala state lottery department and check the status of the lottery ticket. The state government will reveal the Kerala Nirmal NR-197 lottery results at the official website www.keralalotteryresult.net Those who bought the ticket and wish to check their luck can visit the website to see if they are the lucky one to bag a prize.

The Kerala Nirmal NR-197 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. The event can also be followed live at 3 pm. According to the information available on its website, the First prize winner will get an impressive amount of Rs 70 lakhs. The second prize winner will take away a reward of Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

How to check Kerala Nirmal NR-197 lottery results

Step 1: Open Google and enter the url, keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Nirmal NR-197 results

Step 3: Results page will open on your screen

Step 4: Here you have to check if your ticket number matches with any of the numbers given in the winners list

The southern state of Kerala happens to be one of the 13 states that runs lotteries. The twelve other states are West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Nagaland, Goa, Maharashtra, Manipur and Mizoram.

The lottery system in Kerala is administered by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries which came into existence on September 1, 1967. The state released its first lottery ticket on November 1, the same year.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries – Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami lotteries – and six bumper lotteries. Kerala lottery department now has around 465 employees under its Directorate located at Vikas Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, 14 District Offices and a Regional Deputy Directorate at Ernakulam.