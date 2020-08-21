Kerala Nirmal NR 187 Lottery Results Declared, This Ticket Number Wins First Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the results for Nirmal NR 187 lottery. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh went to ticket number NX 579592, while the second prize worth Rs 10 lakh was bagged by ticket number NP 504733.

The third prize of Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers: NN 677045, NO 205379, NP 357272, NR 272713, NS 545544, NT 549395, NU 330551, NV 235718 and NW 206135 NX 688982.

While, consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by tick numbers - NN 579592, NO 579592, NP 579592, NR 579592, NS 579592, NT 579592, NU 579592, NV 579592, NW 579592, NY 579592 and NZ 579592.

Those who have won will have to claim their reward within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 187 also offers prizes of smaller amounts. People who bought the lottery tickets can check the result by visiting the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

To view the result, just click on the result link on the homepage of the website and select the lottery name, Nirmal NR 187.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, then winners can receive cash from any lottery shop by furnishing the lottery ticket. However, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, a person has to submit a ticket and a valid ID proof at a bank or government lottery office to claim the prize money.