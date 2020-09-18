Kerala Nirmal NR-191 Lottery Result Announced on September 18, Winner Takes Home Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR-191 Today Results | The wait for many people in Kerala finally ends as the state lottery department has announced the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-191. The result for Nirmal Lottery is drawn every Friday. On September 18, the Kerala State Lottery Directorate declared the prize winners for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-191. All those who wish to view the complete list of winners can visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.

For this Friday, the first prize winner worth a whooping Rs 70 lakh is won by ticket number NZ-162993. Meanwhile, the second price prize winner, ticket number NO-519137, will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third of Rs 1 lakh each was bagged by 12 winners ticket numbers NN-674856, NO-266398, NP-460424, NR-671468, NS-574916, NT-742609, NU-131127, NV-292224, NW-505789, NX-105864, NY-157369, NZ-101149.

Apart from the whooping sums for the first, second and third prize winners, the Kerala State Lottery department also announces the consolation prize of Rs 8,000, which has bee won by ticket numbers NN-162993, NO-162993, NP-162993, NR-162993, NS-162993, NT-162993, NU-162993, NV-162993, NW-162993, NX-162993, NY-162993.

To claim the prize, the winners will have to show their ticket and verify the number in the winners list. For those who has earned a prize less than Rs 5000, the money can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala by showing the valid ticket.

However, for winners claiming a cash prize above Rs 5000, the ticket has to be surrendered before a bank or government lottery office with id proofs within 30 days of the declaration of result.

For others willing to buy a ticket for the Kerala Lottery, a single ticket costs Rs 40, while the entire booklet can be purchased at Rs 750.

Kerala State Government holds seven lottery throughout a day, which are all weekly. Apart from these, there are four festival bumper draws on Onam, Vishu, Christmas and Pooja/Dussehra.