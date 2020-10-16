Kerala Nirmal NR-194 Lottery Results to be Announced Today; First Prize Winner to Get Rs 70L

Kerala Nirmal NR-194 lottery results will be declared today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who have bought Kerala Nirmal NR-194 lottery tickets can check the results at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize of Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-194 is worth Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is of Rs 10 lakh. Those who win third prize will take home Rs 1 lakh. The consolation prize of Kerala Nirmal NR-194 lottery will fetch Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Nirmal NR-194 lottery result

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Nirmal NR-194 lottery

Step 3: Results will appear in decreasing order. First, the ticket number of the first prize will be mentioned, then of consolation prize, which is an exception in the order. Below this, ticket numbers of second, third, fourth and other prizes will be mentioned

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers printed in the result

If the ticket number matches with the one of the numbers written in Kerala Nirmal NR-194 lottery results, then one should confirm which prize one has won. The prize money will have to be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

If the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, it can be received from any lottery shop in Kerala. On the other hand, if the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then to claim the prize, the winners will have to visit a bank or government lottery office.

At the bank or the lottery office, they will have to surrender their ticket and furnish a valid ID proof for verification. The prize money will be given after completion of the verification process, which is done to ensure that the amount is being claimed by an authentic person.

The money will be disbursed after tax deduction, if it falls in the tax slab. If it does not come in the tax bracket, then winners will get the exact amount.