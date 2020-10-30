Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result to be out at 3pmKerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result to be Released Today at 3pm at keralalotteries.net on 30.10.2020, check on kerelalotteries.net

Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result for Friday will be announced at 3pm on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at keralalotteries.net. The Kerala Lottery NR 196 Result for 30.10.2020 will be drawn at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 3pm. The Kerala State Lottery Department holds weekly daily to offer attractive cash prizes to the winners.

Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result: Prize Money

First Prize: Rs 70,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Apart from the first three prizes worth in lakhs, there is also a consolation prize for winners, fixed at Rs 8000 for Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result. There are fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize positions as well. They are worth Rs 5000, Rs 1000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

For claiming any prize, a winner will have to report to a gazette office within 30 days of the declaration of the Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result. The last day in the case of today’s lottery will be November 30.

Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result: How to Check

Step 1: You any browser to search the official website of the Kerala Lottery department at keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Once directed to the homepage, look for Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Result for 30.10.2020

Step 3: Click on the lottery name and a new PDF list will all the winner numbers will release

Step 4: Match the winning number with your ticket number to check if you have won a prize

If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, the winning amount can be collected from any lottery shop in Kerala by producing a valid ticket. For winners claiming prize money above Rs 5000, the ticket as well a valid ID has to be submitted at the gazette Kerala Lottery office.