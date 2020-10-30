Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery Results Announced; This Ticket Number Wins 1st Prize of Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery results have been announced. The results of Kerala Nirmal NR 196 lottery are available at keralalotteries.net. The Kerala State Lottery Department carries out draws for various weekly lotteries like Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi and Karunya.

The first prize of Rs 70 lakh has been bagged by ticket number ND-638915, while the second prize of Rs 10 lakh has gone to ticket number NG-178407. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh has been won by these ticket numbers: NA-240987, NB-609613, NC-428735, ND-546918, NE-479831, NF-773833, NG-391092, NH-646721, NJ-277099, NK-738407, NL-354065 and NM-530934.

Apart from this, there were prizes of smaller amounts. The consolation prize worth Rs 8,000 has gone to these ticket numbers: NA 638915, NB 638915, NC 638915, NE 638915, NF 638915, NG 638915, NH 638915, NJ 638915, NK 638915, NL 638915 and NM 638915. Ticket numbers 0282, 1316, 2810, 3385, 3900, 4946, 4960, 5370, 5941, 6420, 6750, 7110, 7242, 7337, 7431, 8182, 8827 and 9186 have won the fourth prize of Rs 5,000. The fifth prize of Rs 1,000 has been bagged by ticket numbers 0181, 0212, 0366, 0757, 1621, 1901, 1918, 2299, 2619, 3258, 3444, 3874, 4088, 4104, 4317, 4464, 4524, 4831, 4866, 5014, 5018, 5073, 5419, 5482, 5753, 5757, 6140, 6327, 6610, 6968, 7779, 8029, 8049, 8883, 9237 and 9952.

The sixth prize of Rs 500 was won by tickets numbers: 0177, 0397, 0625, 0692, 0735, 0841, 0863, 1048, 1168, 1345, 1416, 1444, 1675, 1724, 1782, 1816, 1870, 1894, 1963, 2107, 2360, 2442, 2503, 2576, 2660, 3313, 3331, 3343, 3411, 3631, 3686, 3849, 4194, 4376, 4652, 5012, 5130, 5165, 5294, 5472, 5625, 5639, 5748, 5925, 6141, 6206, 6240, 6908, 7228, 7373, 7392, 7415, 7441, 7681, 7734, 7755, 8119, 8265, 8646, 9130, 9167, 9177, 9183, 9207, 9314, 9453, 9480, 9691, 9771 and 9795.

How to check Nirmal NR 196 Lottery result

Step 1: Google Kerala Nirmal NR 196 or enter the url keralalotteries.net

Step 2: Select the link for Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery

Step 3: Result will appear on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with those given in the result

Ticket numbers in the Nirmal NR 196 Lottery result are given in the decreasing order of prize money. However, the consolation prize is the exception. First, ticket number of the first prize is mentioned and it is followed by ticket numbers of consolation prize. Then, ticket numbers of second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prizes are given.

Those who have won less than Rs 5,000 can get the prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala by simply furnishing the Kerala Nirmal NR 196 Lottery ticket. On the other hand, if the prize money is more than Rs 5,000, then Nirmal NR 196 Lottery winners will have to go to a bank or government lottery office to claim the amount.

At the bank or the government lottery office, they will have to surrender the lottery ticket and show a valid ID proof for verification. The prize money will be disbursed after the verification.