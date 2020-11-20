Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery: Results at 3pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery will be declared at 3pm on Friday by the Kerala State Lottery Department on the website at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to find out if you have become the lucky winner for Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery or not, you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are declared https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 20.11.20 Nirmal NR-199’

Step 3: A new page will open with the results of Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery

Step 4: To check your results, match your ticket number with the number on the winning ticket.

If you win a prize in the Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery, then you need to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results. If the prize money is up to Rs 1 lakh, then it can be claimed at district lottery offices. The prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh then it can be claimed from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

However, if it is more than 20 lakhs, the winner can claim the prize money from the director of the department. The Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery ticket should be submitted to the department with the name, address and signature of the winner on the backside of the ticket.

The prize money will only be given to the winners after the successful completion of a verification process. Including the consolation prize, there are eight prizes for Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery. Here is the list of prize money you may win if you have the lucky ticket of the Kerala Nirmal NR-199 Lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 500

· Seventh Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Kerala State Lottery Department rolls out a lottery every day of the week. It also declares six bumper lotteries apart from the weekly lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.