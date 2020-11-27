Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery Results to be Declared at 3pm; First Prize Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery at 3pm on Friday (November 27) on the website at keralalotteryresult.net.

If you are a Kerala Nirmal NR-200 lottery ticket buyer and would like to check the results, you have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ — the official website where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are declared

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.11.20 Nirmal NR-200’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with the results of Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery

Step 4: To see if you are the lucky winner, match your ticket number with the number on the winning tickets PDF

The prize of Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery has to be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of results by the winner.

For prize money up to Rs 1 lakh, the winners can claim it at district lottery offices. If the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, then it can be claimed from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

In case that the prize is more than 20 lakhs, the winner can claim it from the director of the lottery department. To claim it, the winner should submit these things to the department — the ticket along with the name, address and signature on the back of the ticket.

After the submission of the documents, a verification process will be carried out. Winners will get the prize money only after the successful completion of this process.

There are eight prizes for Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery, including the consolation prize. If your ticket of the Kerala Nirmal NR-200 Lottery is lucky, these are the winning amounts you can get:

·First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

·Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

·Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

·Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

·Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

·Sixth Prize- Rs 500

·Seventh Prize- Rs 100

·Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

There is one lottery every day of the week by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Apart from these, it also declares six bumper lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.