Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery: Results at 3pm Today; Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakhs

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the live results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery at 3 pm on Friday, December 4 on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. People can check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-201 draw results by following steps:

1. First, you have to visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department where the results of the Kerala state lotteries will be updated, https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

2. On the homepage, click on the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 04.12.20 Nirmal NR-201’

3. You will be redirected to a new page where the results of Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery will be available

4. Then you have to Match your Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery ticket number with the numbers of the winning ticket.

If your fortune favours, you might bag a whopping amount of up to Rs 70 lakhs. There are 8 prizes including the consolation prize of Rs 8000, available for Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery. Here is the list of prize money you might win if you have the lucky ticket number of the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

· Sixth Prize- Rs 500

· Seventh Prize- Rs 100

· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Those winning a prize in the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery will have to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results. If the prize money is up to Rs 1 lakh, then it can be claimed at district lottery offices but if the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh then it will be only claimed from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department.

However, the winning amount of more than 20 lakhs will be claimed from the director of the department. To claim the prize money, winners will have to submit the ticket to the department with their name, address and signature on the backside of the ticket. Winners will get the prize money only after the successful completion of the verification process.

Apart from Kerala Nirmal Lottery, the State Lottery Department rolls out a lottery on every day of the week which are named as Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami