Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery Results Declared; How to Check at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery results have been declared. Those who bought the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery ticket can check their results at keralalotteryresult.net. The draw for the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery took place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize of the Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery will get Rs 70 lakh, while the winner of the second prize has won Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of the lottery fetches Rs 1 lakh. Those who have won consolation prize will receive Rs 8,000. Winners of fourth and fifth prizes of the lottery will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000.

How to check Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery results

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for the link of Kerala Nirmal NR-201 lottery result for December 4

Step 3: Click on that link. Following which, you will be directed to a new page

Step 4: See ticket numbers below the prize money

Step 5: Check if your ticket number is there on the result

Those who have won any prize will have to claim the winning amount within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Winners whose prize money is below Rs 5,000 can receive the amount from any lottery shop in the state. In case the winning amount is more than Rs 5,000, then winners will have to visit a government lottery office to claim the prize money. They will be required to furnish the lottery ticket and a valid ID proof at the lottery office.

Moreover, the prize money up to Rs 1 lakh can be obtained from district lottery offices, while if the amount is between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, it can be received from the deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. If the prize money is more than Rs 20 lakh, then winners will have to visit the office of the director of the lottery department.