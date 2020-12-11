Kerala Nirmal NR-202 Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery are available at keralalotteryresult.net. Draws for various weekly lotteries are held by the Kerala State Lottery Department on alternate days. On Wednesday, it released the results of Kerala Akshaya AK-475 lottery.

The first prize of the Nirmal NR-202 Kerala lottery is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize fetches Rs 10 lakh.

Winners of the third and fourth prizes will receive Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5,000. The fifth and sixth prizes of the lottery are of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize which is worth Rs 8,000.

How to check Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery results -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for the link of Nirmal NR-202 lottery and click on it

Step 3: Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery result will display on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with numbers mentioned on the result

The prize money up to Rs 5,000 can be claimed from any lottery shop in Kerala, while the winning amount of more than Rs 5,000 has to be received from the office of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The money will be disbursed after the verification of the ticket number and identity.

Those who are declared winners in the Kerala state lotteries can collect the up to Rs 1 lakh from district lottery offices. For those prizes between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, office of deputy director of the lottery department is the right place to collect the prize. On the other hand, the winning amount of more than Rs 20 lakh will be disbursed from office of the director of the lottery department.

A single ticket of Kerala lottery is priced at Rs 40 and people can also buy the whole ticket book by paying Rs 750. Winners have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the results.