Kerala Nirmal NR-202 Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 3 pm at keralalotteryresult.net

The Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery results for Friday will be announced at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result at keralalotteryresult.net. If you are a Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery ticket buyer, you will be able to check the result and on the list of the lucky winners by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website - keralalotteryresult.net where the results of the Kerala state lotteries are declared

Step 2: On the home page, look for an option which reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 11.12.20 Nirmal NR-202’ and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page displaying the results of Kerala Nirmal NR-202 Lottery. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: To see if you are the lucky winner, carefully match the digits of your lottery ticket number with the number provided in the list. In case your number matches, it means you have won the prize

Those who are winners of the ‘Kerala Nirmal NR-202’ lottery are required to keep few important in mind mentioned below:

· The prize of Kerala Nirmal NR-202 Lottery has to be claimed within 30 days of the declaration of results by the winner.

· Winners can claim the prize at district lottery offices for prize money up to Rs 1 lakh. If the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, then it can be claimed from the Kerala State Lottery Department.

· The winner has to claim the prize from the director of the lottery department in case the prize amount is more than 20 lakhs.

· The winner must submit their ticket along with the name, address and signature on the back of the ticket along with a valid ID proof to the department to claim the prize.

· The amount of the prize money will be credited only after the deduction of taxes.

The following is the Kerala Nirmal NR-202 lottery prize structure:

The first prize winner will receive a sum amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10,00,000, followed by the third which is of Rs 1,00,000. The fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively. The winners of the sixth and seventh prize are entitled to Rs 500 and 100 respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

The first lottery department of India was set up in 1967 in Kerala. There is one lottery every day of the week by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The department currently rolls out seven weekly lotteries— Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi. Additionally, they also roll out six bumper lotteries. Apart from these, it also declares six bumper lotteries.