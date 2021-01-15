Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery Results Declared Today; Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery on Friday. The results are available at website.

The Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery ticket buyers can check the results by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/ at 3 pm

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage and find the option ‘Kerala Lottery Result 15.01.21 Nirmal NR-207.’ Click on it

Step 3: Results of the Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery will open in a new page

Step 4: Check if the number of your ticket matches with any of the winning ticket numbers. If they do then you are the winner of the Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery

To claim the winning amount, the lucky winners of the Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery should submit their tickets along with a valid identity proof to the lottery office.

The ticket holder with the number NS 794620 has won the first prize for Kerala Nirmal NR-207 of Rs 70 lakhs today. Second prize of Rs 10 lakhs has been awarded to number NR 189465 while third prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to ticket numbers NN 403451, NO 398515, NP 758120, NR 646548, NS 656768, NT 249544, NU 455250, NV 699083, NW 412557,NX 451780, NY 711767 and NZ 412935.

The submissions should be done within 30 days of the declaration of the results to get the prize. The winner of the first prize needs to submit the ID proof to the director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. The winner is given the prize amount only after the authenticity of their ticket and ID proof is established by the state department.

The prize money can be claimed at the office of deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department if the prize money is between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakhs.

Winners who win the prize amount of upto Rs 1 lakh can claim it at the district lottery offices.

Lucky winners can get any of the eight prizes of the Kerala Nirmal NR-207 Lottery. They are as follows:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The Kerala State Lottery Department holds a draw for lottery every day of the week. In addition to these weekly lotteries, the department also rolls out six bumper lotteries. The names of the lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.