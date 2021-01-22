Kerala Nirmal NR-208 Lottery for 22.01.2021: Results at 3pm Today; First Prize Winner to get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department will announce the Kerala Nirmal NR-208 Lottery result at 3 pm on Friday, January 22 on its official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The Kerala Nirmal NR-208 Lottery draw is conducted every week on Friday and the people can try their luck to get a chance to bag the huge prize money. Those who have tried their luck can check the Kerala Nirmal NR-208 Lottery result by matching their ticket number to the numbers on the list. The lucky one to win the first prize gets a whopping amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner gets Rs 10 lakh. There are six more prizes in Kerala lottery draw, including a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Here is the list of prize money that one can win if they have the lucky ticket number of Kerala Nirmal NR-201 Lottery:

· First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs· Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs· Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh· Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000· Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000· Sixth Prize- Rs 500· Seventh Prize- Rs 100· Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

Kerala Nirmal NR-208 draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. All the ticket holders of Kerala Nirmal NR-208 lottery can check their result by following these simple steps:

Step 1: First, the ticket holders will have to visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 22.01.21Nirmal NR-208’Step 3: A new page will be opened where the Kerala Nirmal NR-208 Lottery result will be displayedStep 4: Match your Kerala Nirmal NR-208 lottery ticket number with the numbers of the winning list

The lucky holders to win a prize in the Kerala Nirmal NR-208 lottery draw will have to claim it within 30 days of the declaration of results form the concerned authority. If the winning amount is up to Rs 1 lakh, then the winners can claim it from district lottery offices, and the prize amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, if the prize money is more than Rs 20 lakhs, thenit can be claimed from the director of the State lottery department only.

To claim the winning amount, winners will have to submit their Kerala Nirmal NR-208lottery ticket to the concerned department with their name, address and signature on the backside of the ticket, after which a verification process will be conducted by the department. Winners will get the prize money only after completing the verification process and a tax deduction as per the state government rules.

Kerala state lottery department rolls out 7 lotteries draw in a week named as -Nirmal, Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya and Pournami.