Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery: Results at 3pm on February 12, Winner to Get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the Nirmal NR-211 draw winners at 3 pm on Friday, February 12. Those who have purchased Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery ticket can check the draw result on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The Kerala Nirmal Lottery draw is held every week on Friday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery draw will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize amount will take homeRs 10 lakh. There are six other prizes including Rs 1 lakh, Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 for the third, fourth, fifth and sixth winners, respectively. The ticket holders of Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery can check the winners’ list by matching their number with the winning list.

Here are the steps to check Kerala Nirmal NR-211 lottery result:

Step 1: The ticket holders of Kerala Nirmal NR- 211 Lottery will have to visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 12.02.21 Nirmal NR-211’

Step 3:The Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery result will be displayed in the new window

Step 4:Check your Kerala Nirmal NR-211 lottery ticket number and match it with the winning numbers

The list of prize money that a Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery ticket holder can win:

First Prize- Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize- Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize- Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize- Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize- Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize- Rs 500

Seventh Prize- Rs 100

Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000

The lucky winners of Kerala Nirmal NR-211 Lottery draw who have wonup to Rs 1 lakh will have to claim the prize money from district lottery offices within 30 days of the declaration of results. The winning amount between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 20 lakh can be claimed from the office of deputy director of the Kerala State Lottery Department. However, the prize money above Rs 20 lakhs can be claimed from the director of the State lottery department only. The winners will have to submit their lottery ticket to the concerned department with the valid id proof for verification. The Kerala lottery prize money is subjected to tax deduction as per the state government rules.

There are 7 lotteries draw rolled out in a week by the Kerala State Lottery department. One can try their luck in that and stand a chance to win some whopping amount.