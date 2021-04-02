Kerala Nirmal NR-218 Lottery Result to Release at 3pm; Check Details Here

On Friday, April 2, results of the Nirmal NR-218 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 PM on its official website www.keralalotteryresult.net. The state lottery department conducts the lucky draw for the same at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram to decide the winners of the game. Also, there are several lotteries organised by the lottery department including the weekly and bumper lotteries.

Those who want to participate in the weekly lottery can buy the ticket for the same by paying Rs 40 for a single ticket while the cost one will have to pay for a bumper lottery ticket is not fixed and you will have to shell an amount between Rs 200 and Rs 300.The weekly lotteries are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami. While bumper lotteries are held on special occasions like Onam, Christmas, Dussehra, etc.

Ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-218 lottery can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Once you are on the homepage of the official website, click on the link regarding Kerala Lottery Result 01.04.2021 Nirmal NR-218.

Step 3: You will get the result displayed on a new window.

Step 4: See if your ticket number matches with any of the winning lottery ticket numbers or not.

If you are one of the winners then you can win the following mentioned prizes:First prize: Rs 70 LakhsSecond prize: Rs 10 LakhsThird prize: Rs 1 LakhFourth prize: Rs 5000Fifth prize: Rs 1000Sixth prize: Rs 500Seventh prize: Rs 100Consolation prize: Rs 8,000However, to claim these prizes the lucky winners will have to visit the Kerala State Lottery department office within 30 days from the release of the result along with their lottery ticket and valid identity proof. The amount will be given to them only after the verification process and deduction of tax if applicable.