Kerala Nirmal NR-219 Lottery Result to Release at 3pm; Check Details Here

Results of the Nirmal NR-219 lottery will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Friday, April 9 at 3 PM. Ticket holders of the same can go to the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net to check the outcomes. It is a weekly lottery organised by the department every Friday to decide the winners. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Other than the Friday lottery, the Kerala Lottery Department conducts various other weekly lotteries and bumper lotteries. Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami are the weekly lotteries while the bumper lotteries are organised on special occasions like Onam, Christmas, Dussehra, etc.

Tickets for any of the weekly lottery can be purchased at a price of Rs 40 for a single ticket. However, the cost of a bumper lottery ticket is not fixed therefore the amount can vary from Rs 200 to Rs 300.

Ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-219 lottery can check their result by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the homepage of the official website of the Kerala state lottery department by clicking on the link- www.keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Next, click on the link regarding Kerala Lottery Result 09.04.2021 Nirmal NR-219.

Step 3: After the click, the result will be displayed on a new window.

Step 4: Match the winning ticket numbers with your lottery ticket number to see if you are one of the lucky winners or not.

The winners of the Friday lottery will be able to win any of the following prizes:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

Visit the Kerala State Lottery department along with their lottery ticket and valid identity proof to claim these prizes within 30 days from the release of the result. Also, the amount will be given to the winners only after the verification process is completed by the lottery office. Tax deduction will also be done on the amount won if applicable.

