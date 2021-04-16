Kerala Nirmal NR-220 Lottery Result for April 16 at 3pm; Here is How to Check

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the results of the Nirmal NR-220 lottery on Friday, April 16 at 3 PM. The outcomes can be accessed by the ticket holders of the Friday Lottery game by visiting the official website of the lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net. The Kerala Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries and the Nirmal lottery is one of them. Winners of all the weekly draws are decided by conducting lucky draws at the Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lotteries rolled out by the state lottery department are Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami while bumper lotteries are also organised by the department on special occasions like Onam, Christmas, Dussehra, among others. Those who are interested can purchase the weekly lottery tickets for Rs 40 while for bumper lottery tickets the price ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 300 depending upon the prize amount.

To check the result of the Nirmal NR-220 lottery the ticket holders can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala state lottery department at www.keralalotteryresult.net after the declaration of the result.

Step 2: Next, from the homepage of the official website click on the link regarding Kerala Lottery Result 16.04.2021 Nirmal NR-220.

Step 3: The result containing the winning ticket numbers will be displayed on a new window.

Step 4: Check if your ticket number is mentioned in the winning list or not.

If you are one of the winners then you can be eligible for the following mentioned cash prizes:

First prize: Rs 70 Lakh

Second prize: Rs 10 Lakh

Third prize: Rs 1 Lakh

Fourth prize: Rs 5000

Fifth prize: Rs 1000

Sixth prize: Rs 500

Seventh prize: Rs 100

Consolation prize: Rs 8,000

In order to claim the winning amount, the winning ticket holder will have to report to the Kerala State Lottery department within 30 days of the declaration of the result that is April 16. They will have to submit their lottery ticket and valid identity proof for verification purposes.After their authentication is proved, the lottery department will release the winning amount after tax deduction as per the state government norms.

