Kerala Nirmal NR-221 Lottery for Friday, April 23: Results at 3 pm, 1st Prize Winner to get Rs 70 Lakh

Kerala Nirmal NR-221 lottery results will be declared by the state lottery department at 3 pm today on April 23. All those who have a ticket for today’s lottery draw can check the draw result on the official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/. The Kerala Nirmal Lottery draw is conducted every Friday at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The winners of the Kerala Nirmal Lottery draw can get a prize of up to Rs 70 lakh. There are a total of seven prizes and a consolation prize of Rs 8000 in the Kerala Nirmal NR-221 lottery. The maximum prize money is Rs 70 lakhs while the minimum prize that one can get is Rs 500.

Here's a list of prize money that one can win in the Kerala lotteryNirmal NR-221

First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

The ticket holders of Kerala Lottery can check the winners’ list by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala lottery at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Step 2:On the homepage, go to the link for ‘Kerala Lottery Result 23.04.21 Nirmal NR-221’

Step 3: The lottery result will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Search for your Kerala Nirmal NR-221 lottery ticket number in the winning list

The lucky winners of the Kerala Nirmal NR-221 Lottery draw will have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned department for verification. The ticket is valid only for 30 days, after that no request in regard shall be entertained. Those who successfully complete the verification, get the prize money after-tax deduction.

There are a total of 7 weekly lotteries draw and six bumper lotteries rolled out every year by the Kerala State Lottery department. One can try their luck in other weekly or bumper draws and stand a chance to win some whopping amount.

