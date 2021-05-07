Kerala Nirmal NR 223 Lottery Result For May 7 at 4 PM: Check Prizes, Other Details Here

Kerala’s state lottery department will be announcing the result for the Nirmal NR 223 Lottery on Friday. Those participants who have bought the tickets for today’s lottery will get to know the results by 4pm. One can visit the official website of the lottery department at: www.keralalotteryresult.net after its declaration. Winners of Friday’s lucky draw will be announced at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

The top prize of today’s Nirmal NR 223 lottery is Rs 70,00,000 which is followed by Rs. 10,00,000. The third prize winner will take home Rs 1,00,000 and the fourth prize winner will get Rs 5,000 followed by fifth prize of Rs 1,000. The state lottery department also has a consolation prize for one lucky winner who will take home Rs 8,000. There are sixth and seventh prizes as well of Rs 500, and Rs 100 respectively.

The live results will start coming out at 3.00 pm. Here is how you can check the complete result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department or click on the link, www.keralalotteryresult.net after the complete results are declared at 4pm on Friday.

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will open, here you can click on the hyperlink saying ‘Nirmal Lottery NR-223 Result Today 7.05.2021’

Step 3: The results of the May 7 lottery will then be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: Once you are on the results page you can check if your lottery ticket number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list

If your ticket number turns out to be one of the winning tickets you are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning ticket within 30 days from May 7. Winners will get the prize money after the tax deduction.

