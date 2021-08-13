Kerala Nirmal NR-237 Lottery Result 2021: Nirmal NR-237 Result for August 13 at 3 PM; Check Guessing Numbers

The result of the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR-237 will be released by the Kerala State Lottery Department on August 13, at 4 pm. For the unknown, the state lottery department rolls out seven weekly lotteries and a number of bumper lotteries on special occasions. Ticket holders of the Friday Nirmal NR-237 will be able to check the results at the official website of the lottery department, that is, www.keralalotteryresult.net. Lucky draws are conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram to find the winners of these lotteries. The cost of each lottery ticket is Rs. 250/-.

Guessing Numbers for 13.8.2021 Lottery are -

6914 6941 6194 6149

6491 6419 9614 9641

9164 9146 9461 9416

1694 1649 1964 1946

1469 1496 4691 4619

4961 4916 4169 4196

Prizes for Kerala Lottery:

The participant who bags the first prize in the Kerala Lottery wins Rs. 1 crore. The second and third spot winner takes home Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh, respectively. The winning list goes up to the eighth position. A prize of Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 5,000 is allotted to the individuals who bag the fourth and fifth spots. For ticketholders who secure sixth, seventh, and eighth positions in the winning list are rewarded with Rs. 2,000, Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500, respectively. Along with this, a consolation prize of Rs. 1,00,00 is also given to a lucky winner.

If you are one of the lucky winners that you are advised to verify your ticket lottery number with the winning Kerala lottery numbers which are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If the number matches, you have 30 days in hand to surrender the tickets at the Kerala Lottery department’s office. Along with the winning ticket, a passport-size photo, and identification proof has to be submitted in the office. It is important to note that mutilated tickets will not be accepted at the lottery department’s office.

