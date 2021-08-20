Kerala Nirmal NR-238 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for August 20 Lottery

On Friday, Kerala lottery department will be holding its weekly lucky draw for Nirmal NR-238 at Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram at 3 pm. With the help of a lottery machine, the winning ticket numbers of the Nirmal NR-238 lottery will be declared today afternoon. Those who wish to keep track of the results as it happens in real time can tune into the official website: www.keralalotteryresult.net at 3pm and watch it. The complete list of winning lottery ticket numbers will be made available by 4:00 PM to 4:15 PM.

First prize winner of Nirmal NR-238 lucky draw will receive Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh. There will be a lucky draw conducted for the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 as well. The third prize winner will be receiving Rs 1 lakh. There are lucky draws for fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh prize winners as well who will be given the following amount in respective order: Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, and Rs 100.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 20-08-2021 Lottery

0391 0319 0931 0913

0139 0193 3091 3019

3901 3910 3109 3190

9031 9013 9301 9310

9103 9130 1039 1093

1309 1390 1903 1930

Follow these steps if you wish to check the winning lottery ticket numbers for Friday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department by clicking on the link:www.keralalotteryresult.net after the results for Nirmal NR-238 are declared on Friday

Step 2: The homepage of the lottery website will open on your smartphone or pc. Here, you will have to click on the hyperlink that reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 20.08.2021 Nirmal NR-238 Winners List’

Step 3: The winning lottery ticket numbers will be displayed on a fresh webpage

Step 4: With your lottery ticket in hand, check if the number matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list.

Those who find their ticket numbers in the winning ticket numbers for Friday’s lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After it is double checked, winners must submit their winning tickets to the Kerala state lottery office within 30 days and undergo mandatory verification process for the money to be handed over.

