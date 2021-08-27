Friday afternoon will see Kerala lottery department conducting the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-239 lottery. Ticket holders of today’s lottery can watch the lucky draw in real time and keep track of the results live from 3.00 PM. The official list of winning ticket numbers for Nirmal NR-239 lottery will be out by 4:00 PM. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, in the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize winner of today’s lucky draw will receive Rs70 lakh while the second prize is set at Rs10 lakh by the state lottery department. The third prize winner will get Rs1 lakh.

Today’s guessing numbers for the lucky draw:

9230 9203 9320 9302

9023 9032 2930 2903

2390 2309 2093 2039

3920 3902 3290 3209

3092 3029 0923 0932

0293 0239 0392 0329

To check if you are one of the lucky winners of Nirmal NR-239 lucky draw, follow these given steps:

Step 1: Access any internet search engine on your smartphone or computer to go to the homepage of the official website of Kerala State Lottery Department. You can also follow the given link www.keralalotteryresult.net/ after the results are declared on Friday afternoon.

Step 2: The result link for the Nirmal NR-239 lottery will be flashing on the homepage. Click on the hyperlink saying ‘Kerala Lottery Result 27.08.2021 Nirmal NR-239 lottery Winners List’

Step 3: Winning ticket numbers for Nirmal NR-239 lottery will be displayed on a fresh webpage.

Step 4: Check if the number mentioned on your lottery ticket matches with any of the winning numbers mentioned on the winners’ list.

Winners of Friday’s Nirmal NR-239 lottery must claim the above-mentioned cash prizes by visiting the concerned lottery department along with the lottery ticket and a valid identification proof within 30 days from the declaration of the results.

