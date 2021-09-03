Kerala Nirmal NR-240 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 3

The State Lottery department of Kerala will be conducting the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-240 tickets on Friday, September 3. If you are one of the several people who have bought the lottery ticket for Kerala Nirmal NR-240, then you should stay tuned here for live updates here from 3 pm onwards. Check below for guessing numbers of today’s lottery as declared by the department.

Winners of the Nirmal NR-240 lottery will be announced in real time via live stream on the website from 3pm. The complete list of Nirmal NR-240 lottery winners will be available by 4pm on Friday. The first prize winner ofNirmal NR-240 will take home Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 10 lakh for the second prize winners, and Rs 1 lakh for the third lucky winner. Rs 8,000 will be given to the winner of the consolation prize on Friday.

Today’s Guessing Numbers for 03-09-2021 Nirmal NR-240 Lottery

7865 7856 7685 7658

7586 7568 8765 8756

8675 8657 8576 8567

6785 6758 6875 6857

6578 6587 5786 5768

5876 5867 5678 5687

With the following four steps, you can check the winners of Friday’s lucky draw:

Step 1: Use your smartphone or computer with proper internet connection to access the official website of the Kerala lottery department

Step 2: Check the hyperlink that reads, “Kerala Lottery Result 03.09.2021 Nirmal NR-240”

Step 3: Clicking on the link will redirect you to a new web page which will display a list of winners of Nirmal NR-240

Step 4: Check the number mentioned on your Nirmal NR-240 lottery ticket and see if it is mentioned in the winning list.

Winners of Friday’s lucky draw are advised to verify the results with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once confirmed, winners must report to the Kerala State lottery department office at Thiruvananthapuram to claim their money prize.

