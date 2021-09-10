CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Nirmal NR-241 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 10
Kerala Nirmal NR-241 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 10

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-241 will get Rs 70 lakh. https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Kerala Nirmal NR-241 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Friday, September 10. Check out for live updates here from 3 pm

For Kerala lottery ticket buyers, Friday means the day when the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-241 lottery will take place. The state lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw for September 10 this afternoon at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check live updates of the result here from 3 pm.

The ticket-owner who wins the first prize for the Nirmal NR-241 lucky draw will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize for the Nirmal NR-241 lottery is worth Rs 10 lakh, and the third prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR-241 10.9.2021 Lottery is ending with:

4903     4930     4093     4039

4390     4309     9403     9430

9043     9034     9340     9304

0493     0439     0943     0934

0349     0394     3490     3409

3940     3904     3049     3094

Follow the given steps to check the winning list of Nirmal NR-241 lottery on Friday:

Step 1: With the help of your smart device and a good internet connection, access the official website of Kerala Lottery department

Step 2: The homepage of the website will display the hyperlink reading: “Nirmal Lottery NR-241 Result Today 10-09-2021”

Step3: Clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new web page that will feature the list of winning tickets

Step 4: Check your Nirmal Lottery NR-241 ticket number to see if it is mentioned in the winning list

Winners of Nirmal Lottery NR-241 must verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette to confirm their prize. Visit the Kerala State lottery department after confirming your ticket within 30 days. Winners will have to submit their lottery tickets and valid identification documents to receive the prize money.

first published:September 10, 2021, 11:32 IST