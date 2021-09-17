CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala Nirmal NR-242 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 17
1-MIN READ

Kerala Nirmal NR-242 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 17

The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

The first prize winner stands a chance to win Rs 70 lakh. (Image: www.keralalotteryresult.net/)

Kerala Nirmal NR-242 Lottery Result 2021 Today Live Updates: Here’s guessing numbers for Friday, September 17. Check out for live updates here from 3 pm

Customers of Kerala lottery tickets will be looking forward to Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw on Friday. The Kerala lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan in state capital city Thiruvananthapuram. Those interested in checking today’s Nirmal NR 242 lottery winners can check live updates here from 3 pm.

Ticket number that wins the first prize for Nirmal NR 242 will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winners of Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to one Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw winner.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR 242 lottery 17.09.2021 Lottery ending with:

3942       3924       3492      3429

3294      3249       9342       9324

9432      9423       9234       9243

4392      4329      4932        4923

4239      4293      2394        2349

2934      2943     2439        2493

Winners of Friday’s Nirmal NR-242lucky draw should also confirm their ticket numbers as the winning tickets by referring to the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming their tickets, winners should visit the Kerala Lottery office along with their winning tickets and identification proof.

September 18: Karunya KR-516; First prize: Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19: THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR 81 RESULT: FIRST PRIZE RS 12 CRORE

first published:September 17, 2021, 12:12 IST