Kerala Nirmal NR-242 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 17

Customers of Kerala lottery tickets will be looking forward to Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw on Friday. The Kerala lottery department will be conducting the lucky draw at Gorky Bhavan in state capital city Thiruvananthapuram. Those interested in checking today’s Nirmal NR 242 lottery winners can check live updates here from 3 pm.

Ticket number that wins the first prize for Nirmal NR 242 will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winners of Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs1 lakh, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to one Nirmal NR 242 lucky draw winner.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal NR 242 lottery 17.09.2021 Lottery ending with:

3942 3924 3492 3429

3294 3249 9342 9324

9432 9423 9234 9243

4392 4329 4932 4923

4239 4293 2394 2349

2934 2943 2439 2493

Winners of Friday’s Nirmal NR-242lucky draw should also confirm their ticket numbers as the winning tickets by referring to the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After confirming their tickets, winners should visit the Kerala Lottery office along with their winning tickets and identification proof.

September 18: Karunya KR-516; First prize: Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19: THIRUVONAM BUMPER BR 81 RESULT: FIRST PRIZE RS 12 CRORE

