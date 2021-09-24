Kerala Nirmal NR-243 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for September 24

Kerala state lottery department will be announcing the result of Nirmal NR-243 lucky draw for Friday, September 24 from 3 pm onwards. The lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Ticket-holder who wins the first prize in today’s Nirmal NR-243 lucky draw will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner will take home Rs 1 lakh and the consolation prize winner of Friday’s Nirmal NR-243 lucky draw will receive Rs 8,000.

You can check the LIVE update of the result here from 3 pm as and when it’s announced.

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of the lucky draw must confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

If they find their ticket number in the published gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram along with their tickets and identification proof to claim the prize within 30 days.

Within 30 days of the announcement of the results, the verification process should be completed.

Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state; while those who win an amount above Rs 5,000 should submit their tickets at the bank or government lottery office with their identification proof.

It was in 1967, when the lottery department was set up for the first time in India, in the state of Kerala. The then Chief Minister of Kerala, late EMS Namboodiripad took the initiative to set up the department which came into existence on September 1, 1967. The first ticket of Kerala lottery was released on November 1. The ticket valued at Re1 carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

The state lottery department now conducts seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year. The next Mega Bumper lucky draw is for Pooja Bumper 2021 (BR 82) bumper 2021. The result for this lottery will be declared on November 21, 2021. All Kerala Bumper lotteries’ lucky draw will be held at 2.00 pm at Thiruvananthapuram.

