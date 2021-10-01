Kerala Nirmal NR-244 Lottery Result 2021 Live Updates: Check Winning Numbers for October 1

It is an important day for ticket-holders of Kerala Lottery’s Nirmal NR-244 as they will finally get to know the winners of the lucky draw which will be held on Friday, October 1. The Government of Kerala Lotteries Department will be organising the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-244 at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

You can check LIVE updates of the results here from 3 pm as and when it’s announced by the lottery department.

The first prize winner of Nirmal NR-244 lucky draw will receive Rs70 lakh from the Kerala lottery department. The second and third prize winners of Nirmal NR- 244 lucky draw will receive Rs10 lakh and Rs1 lakh respectively. The consolation prize winner of Nirmal NR-244 lucky draw will take home Rs8,000.

Today’s Guessing: Winning Numbers for Nirmal-NR 244 01.10.2021 Lottery is ending with:

1350 1305 1530 1503

1035 1053 3150 3105

3510 3501 3015 3051

5130 5103 5310 5301

5013 5031 0135 0153

0315 0351 0513 0531

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

Winners of Friday’s Nirmal NR-244 lucky draw are advised to verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After confirming the results, winners are advised to get in touch with the lottery department to receive their prize money.

Nirmal NR 244 lucky draw prize winners are advised to submit the winning ticket within 30 days.

Those Nirmal NR 244 winners who have won an amount less than Rs5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala

Those who have won an amount which is above Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets before the bank or government lottery office with their identification proofs for the claim.

POOJA BUMBER DRAW FOR FIRST PRIZE WORTH RS 5 CRORE ON NOVEMBER 21

The Kerala lottery department was the first official lottery department in the country, set up in 1967. The maiden ticket of Kerala lottery was sold on November 1, 1967 for Re 1 and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000.

Now, the Kerala lottery department organises seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries every year.

The upcoming Mega Bumper lucky draw will be held for Pooja Bumper (BR 82) tickets. The results for this lucky draw will be declared on November 21, 2021.

COMING UP NEXT

October 3: Win Win W-635; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 4: Win Win W-636; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

October 5: Sthree Sakthi SS-281; First Prize: Rs 75 lakh

