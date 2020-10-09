Kerala NR-193 Nirmal Lottery Results Announced at keralalotteryresult.net; First Prize Winner Gets Rs 70 lakh

Kerala NR-193 Nirmal Lottery results have been announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Those who bought the tickets of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-193 can check their results by visiting at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize of Rs 70 lakh has been bagged by the ticket number NS-753748. The ticket number NO-531207 has won the second prize worth Rs 10 lakh. The third prize of Rs 1 lakh has gone to the ticket numbers NN-576595, NO-361262, NP-143112, NR-833009, NS-702743, NT-119707, NU-474215, NV-498512, NW-195561, NX-114310 and NY-410997.

There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Winners of fourth and fifth prizes will take home Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000. The sixth prize fetches Rs 500.

How to check results of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-193 -

Step 1: Visit at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the link for Nirmal lottery result NR-193

Step 3: Result will display on screen

Step 4: Match your ticket number with numbers mentioned on the result

Winners of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR-193 will have to claim the prize money within 30 days of the declaration of the result. Those who have won prizes below Rs 5,000 can receive it from any lottery shop in the state. They will just have to furnish the lottery ticket to get the prize money from the lottery shop.

On the other hand, those who have won prizes worth above Rs 5,000 will have to visit any bank or government lottery office in Kerala to claim the prize money. They will have to surrender their ticket and provide a valid ID proof for the verification process.

The verification is carried out to make sure that the genuine person is claiming the prize. After the completion of the verification process, prize, money will be disbursed. In case the amount falls in the tax bracket, the prize money will be given after tax deduction. If it does not come under the ambit of tax slab, exact amount will be provided.