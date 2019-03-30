LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Cops Recover Rs 9.66 Crore From Close Aide of Nun Rape Accused Franco Mulakkal

Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Bishop Franco Mulakkal is released on bail in Kottayam on October 16, 2018. (PTI)
Jalandhar: A close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused, Franco Mulakkal, was detained by Punjab police on Friday.

Khanna police on Friday evening detained a close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal, after cash worth Rs 9.66 crore was recovered from a vehicle he was travelling in.

The police said that the cash, allegedly hawala money, was being taken to Partappura near Jalandhar which is the headquarters of congregation Franciscan Missionaries of Jesus, founded by Bishop Franco.

Father Anthony, detained by Khanna Police, is the Director General of the congregation. Five others, including a woman, were also detained by the police.

Enforcement Directorate and police teams are currently investigating the unaccounted cash. All six were on their way from Jalandhar towards Ambala. T

Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail.
