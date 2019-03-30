English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cops Recover Rs 9.66 Crore From Close Aide of Nun Rape Accused Franco Mulakkal
Bishop Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal is released on bail in Kottayam on October 16, 2018. (PTI)
Loading...
Jalandhar: A close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused, Franco Mulakkal, was detained by Punjab police on Friday.
Khanna police on Friday evening detained a close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal, after cash worth Rs 9.66 crore was recovered from a vehicle he was travelling in.
The police said that the cash, allegedly hawala money, was being taken to Partappura near Jalandhar which is the headquarters of congregation Franciscan Missionaries of Jesus, founded by Bishop Franco.
Father Anthony, detained by Khanna Police, is the Director General of the congregation. Five others, including a woman, were also detained by the police.
Enforcement Directorate and police teams are currently investigating the unaccounted cash. All six were on their way from Jalandhar towards Ambala. T
Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail.
Khanna police on Friday evening detained a close aide of Kerala nun rape case accused Franco Mulakkal, after cash worth Rs 9.66 crore was recovered from a vehicle he was travelling in.
The police said that the cash, allegedly hawala money, was being taken to Partappura near Jalandhar which is the headquarters of congregation Franciscan Missionaries of Jesus, founded by Bishop Franco.
Father Anthony, detained by Khanna Police, is the Director General of the congregation. Five others, including a woman, were also detained by the police.
Enforcement Directorate and police teams are currently investigating the unaccounted cash. All six were on their way from Jalandhar towards Ambala. T
Franco Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016. He is currently out on bail.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How Fierce Thanos is
- Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronauts on the Moon by 2024 Won't Be Easy
- Senior Leaders and My Father Not Given Respect in BJP: Sonakshi Sinha
- IPL 2019 | You Destroyed my Day - Samson Tells Warner
- Not Going to Look Back at My Career and Think About Missed Hundreds: Maxwell
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results