Kerala Nun Rape Case: Jalandhar Bishop Appears Before SIT for Questioning
The 54-year-old bishop will be interrogated by Kerala SIT head K Subhash
Kochi Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, appeared for questioning before the special investigation team of the Kerala police in Thrippunithura near here Wednesday, police sources said.
The 54-year-old bishop will be interrogated by SIT head K Subhash, police sources said.
Ernakulam range IG Vijay Sakhare reviewed the progress in the probe with Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar and investigation officer Subhash, who is also deputy superintendent of police of Vaikom in Kottayam before commencing the interrogation Wednesday morning.
The nun has accused the senior Catholic priest of sexually assaulting her repeatedly between 2014 and 2016.
The clergyman filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Kerala High Court Tuesday, claiming that allegations against him were a "cooked up story to wreak vengeance" for the actions taken by him on various complaints received against the nun.
The Kerala High Court adjourned the hearing of the plea for September 25 when it will hear the police version.
Claiming innocence, the bishop has said the complaint was "nothing but a fictional story".
As the bishop joined the probe in the case, the protest by various Catholic reformation organisations and a group of nuns seeking his arrest entered the 12th day Wednesday.
