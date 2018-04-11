English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Nurse Jumps to Death from Hospital Building in UAE, Reason Not Known
The woman, identified as Suja Singh, was in her early 40s and hailed from Kerala. She jumped from the hospital's building on Sunday afternoon. Suja Singh is survived by two children who study abroad. No immediate reason for the suicide was ascertained.
Image for representation only.
Dubai: An Indian nurse has committed suicide by jumping off a hospital's rooftop in Al Ain city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the media reported.
The woman, identified as Suja Singh, was in her early 40s and hailed from Kerala. She jumped from the hospital's building on Sunday afternoon, the Gulf News reported on Monday citing hospital sources.
Suja Singh is survived by two children who study abroad. No immediate reason for the suicide was ascertained.
An official spokesperson of the hospital where she worked confirmed the incident and said she was working as a head of nurses since January.
"The entire hospital is in shock... We are fully supporting the family of the victim in this difficult time. Suja Singh had no issues with the hospital or any of its members. She was working fine," the official said.
According to the daily, Suja Singh was a divorcee. The hospital approached her children abroad but they were reportedly not ready to receive the body.
The hospital said the family didn't want to take the body to India and was planning to arrange her burial in the Emirate.
