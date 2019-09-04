Kerala Officials Deny Registration under Hindu Marriage Act as Bride Has 'Christian' Name
Despite the couple producing a hoard of documents such as the Indian passport, Voter Id and ration cards, the marriage registry officials denied any kind of co-operation.
Image for representation.
Thiruvananthapuram: A newly-wed couple in Kerala could never fathom that their names would come in the way of her marriage, but it did.
In Kerala’s Guruvayur, Deepak Raj and Christeena Empress were left in shock after authorities in Guruvayur refused to register their marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act because the woman’s name was Christian.
The couple got married in Guruvayur Srikrishna Temple on August 24.
Despite the couple producing a hoard of documents such as the Indian passport, Voter Id and ration cards, the marriage registry officials denied any kind of co-operation. Besides, a declaration letter from municipal council member Abhilash V. Chandran, too, failed to get the officials register their marriage.
She had to later present her Secondary School Leaving Certificate the next day officially marry Deepak, who is a pilot by profession and had to be back to duty in a week’s time.
The woman is the daughter of journalist K Jayachandran and advocate Anandakanakam, who named their daughter after Christ, Krishna and Nabi.
Guruvayur Municipal Vice Chairman KP Vinod condemned the harrowing time that they had to go through during the period.
