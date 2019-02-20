English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Oppn Leader Ramesh Chennithala’s Son Cancels Wedding Reception After Murder of 2 Youth Congress Workers
Ramesh Chennithala apologised to all the guests whom he had invited for the reception. He also said the two families of the Youth Congress workers, who were murdered, are not economically well-off and need help from all quarters.
Photo of opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala with his wife, son and daughter-in-law.
Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said his family has decided to call off the wedding reception of his son and daughter-in-law in the wake of the twin murder of Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod district.
The couple, Rohit and Sreeja, who got married on February 17, have decided to instead bear the wedding expense of one of the slain Youth Congress activist’s sister.
The couple was supposed to have two wedding receptions, one in Thiruvanthapuram on February 21 and the other at Haripad, Chennithala's constituency, on February 23.
Expressing solidarity with the families of the victims, Rohit said, "The atmosphere in Kerala is not really good. Everyone is sad and it is not the right time for celebration. I thought about this and discussed with my wife and her parents. They were very supportive and talked to my father about the same."
Backing their decision, Chennithala said, “As a father, I am very happy that my son and daughter-in-law took this decision.”
He said he visited the house of Kripesh and Sarath Lal, the Youth Congress workers who were murdered. The two families are not economically well-off and need help from all quarters, he said in a statement.
Chennithala also apologised to all the guests whom he had invited from across the state and outside.
Kripesh and Sarath Lal were hacked to death last Sunday in Kasaragod. Police arrested a CPI(M) local committee member on Wednesday in connection with the murder.
