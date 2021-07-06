Kerala Outbreak: Sudden Spurt in Cases of Diarrhea and Vomiting, Contaminated Water Suspected

In Kerala’s Alappuzha municipality more and more people have been seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting.

According to a report by The Hindu, around 300 people, mostly children, had sought treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting at the Women and Children Hospital, Alappuzha, and the General Hospital since June 28.

Most of the cases have been treated as outpatients, while a few have been admitted to the Women and Children Hospital. The condition of those admitted is said to be stable and recovering.

The exact cause of the outbreak was not known yet. “As per the initial assessment, contaminated drinking water could be the cause of the outbreak. Water samples from different parts have been collected for examination. Samples collected from patients have been sent to the microbiology lab of the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, and the District Public Health Lab for testing. Besides, a few samples have been dispatched to the

National Institute of Virology for detailed examination,” said a health official to The Hindu.

Authorities have collected water samples from different parts and blood samples of patients for examination. “We are awaiting the results of tests to confirm the cause of the outbreak,” the official added.

The public have been asked to take necessary precautions. Only boiled water should be used for drinking. Food safety and hygiene are of utmost importance, said a statement issued by the Health Department.

According to NewsMinute, a meeting was called by the Municipality on Monday to discuss the issue. Representatives of the Municipality, Health Department and water authority took part in the meeting. As per reports, apart from government hospitals many residents are seeking treatment in private hospitals in the district.

As per reports, drinking water supply was temporarily stopped in the municipality some days ago and residents had taken water from private water plants. Authorities will also check the possibility of infection through the water taken from such plants.

