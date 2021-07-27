The Pala Diocese in Kerala has offered financial, educational and placement assistance for families with more than four children, in view of the ongoing crisis in the society. Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangadu has issued a circular in this regard.

The circular cites that Pope Francis has declared March 19, 2021, to March 19, 2022, as a family year. It points out the ongoing crisis in the society and difficulty faced by some families with many children as the reason for this.

The circular also says this should be read in all churches under the diocese during the mass on Sunday, August 1. The help is for families under the Pala Diocese.

A monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 is to be given to families, in which the parents got married after the year 2000, and have five or more children. The amount will be given from August 2021.

For families in the diocese with five or more children, one of the parents will get a preference for jobs based on their qualifications in Mar Sleeva Medicity Cherpungal, which is managed by the diocese.

Members of the diocese who get admitted at Mar Sleeva Medicity and Holy Ghost Mission Hospital will also get free treatment from the time of admission to discharge for their fourth delivery and beyond.

Free education will also be given for the fourth child and above who get admission at Mar Sleeva Nursing College.

The diocese said that the tuition fee will be free for the fourth child and beyond who gets admission in St Joseph College of Engineering and Technology, Hotel Management College under the diocese.

Those born between 2000 and 2021, the fourth child onwards will be given preference for placement in educational institutions as per qualification and government criteria for appointment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here