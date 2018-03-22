GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed Nov 2017 1st and 3rd Semester Results Declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in; Download Now

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had organised the 1st and 3rd semester examinations of Diploma in Education (D.Ed) in the month of November 2017.

Contributor Content

March 22, 2018
Representative image
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 results for first and third semester have been declared by the SSLC Examination Government of Kerala, on its official website keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan had organised the 1st and 3rd semester examinations of Diploma in Education (D.Ed) in the month of November 2017, last year and candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and download their result now:

How to check Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan D.Ed 2017 Results?
Step 1 — Visit the official website – http://keralapareekshabhavan.in/
Step 2 — Under ‘Diploma in Education (D.Ed) November 2017 Ist & IIIrd semester Results Published........’ click on ‘Click here to get result’
Step 3 — Enter your Register Number, Date of Birth, Select your Semester and click on Show Result
Step 4 — Download your Result and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bpekerala.in/ded/result_individual.php

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is scheduled to organise the second semester and fourth semester examinations for D.Ed from 26th to 28th April 2018, next month.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
