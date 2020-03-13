Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases LSS/USS Scholarship Results at keralapareekshabhavan.in

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results of Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) 2020 examination on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 13, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Releases LSS/USS Scholarship Results at keralapareekshabhavan.in
(Image: News18.com)

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results of Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) 2020 examination on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Students, who appeared in the examinations, can check their results using their User Id and Password from the official portal.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the scholarship examination for students belonging to classes four and seven every year.

This year, it conducted the examination on February 29, 2020.

Once the students visit the website, they will see a section on the left side of the portal, under the name of LSS/USS. After clicking on the section, it will open the result page and students can see their results after entering requisite credentials.

Here are steps to view the results:

Step 1: Go to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in

Step 2: Click on the LSS/ USS section available on the left side of the home page

Step 4: It will open a new page enter your credentials.

Step 4: It will show you the results, download them for future reference.

Successful students, who qualify for the LSS and USS scholarship examination, will be eligible for the scholarship. It is a state-level scholarship examination for the class four students and class seven students.

The rank list for the LSS and USS Scholarship examination will be released district wise and school wise by the Kerala Board of Public examination.

