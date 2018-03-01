Kerala Parish Priest Stabbed to Death on Way to Pilgrim Centre

A parish priest was stabbed to death allegedly by a sexton at Malayattoor, at a popular Christian pilgrim centre near Kochi on Thursday.Police are on the lookout for Johny, a former sexton (an officer at the church) who was dismissed from services three months ago. According to police, Johny had an altercation with the priest on Wednesday morning.The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Fr Xavier Thelakkat, rector of Kurisumudi Pilgrim Centre in Malayattoor. He was a native of Cheranalloor in Kochi.Police have intensified the search for Johny who has allegedly escaped to a nearby forest after committing the crime.The priest was stabbed in the leg and thighs at the Sixth Point on way to the Kurisumudi Pilgrim Centre around noon. He died on the way to the hospital due to severe blood loss.The church, located 52 kilometres from Kochi and situated atop the 609 metre-high Malayatoor Hill, is dedicated to St. Thomas, who is believed to have prayed at this shrine at around 52 AD. It is flocked by thousands of pilgrims all through the year and is known as an international pilgrim centre.