Kerala Photo Studio ‘Morphs’ Wedding Pictures of Women, Uses Them for Pornographic Purposes
The incident came to light after a women spotted her morphed image, which was taken at weddings, being circulated on social media, following which she registered a complaint against Sadayam Shoot & Edit.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Getting clicked at a wedding function turned into a nightmare for thousands of women in Kerala's Kozhikode district after their pictures were allegedly morphed and used for pornographic purposes.
The incident came to light after a women spotted her morphed image, which was taken at weddings, being circulated on social media, following which she registered a complaint against Sadayam Shoot & Edit.
The studio in Vadakara town of the district was sealed after police recovered several documents and arrested two owners of the studio, Satheesan and Dinesh from Wayanad, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a reply in the state Assembly.
The police is still on a lookout for of the prime accused, Bibeesh.
According to a report in New Indian Express, over 40,000 photographs of women taken from various marriage functions in and around the region were found stored in a hard disk seized from the studio. However, the investigation team is clueless whether more photographs were misused by the culprits.
Women Cell Circle Inspector C Banumathi who is heading the probe team said the accused have undergone a preliminary interrogation and they confessed to the crime. “However, more details can be found only after a detailed interrogation,” the police officer said. The arrested were later produced before the court and remanded into judicial custody.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
