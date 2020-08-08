Kerala Plane Crash: Air India Express to Pay Interim Compensation to Victims of Kozhikode Accident

Air India Express on Saturday said that it will pay an interim compensation to the victims of Friday's Kozhikode accident in order to provide them immediate relief.

Accordingly, the airline will give an interim compensation to the injured and kin of the deceased passenger.

"The airline is adequately insured and will pay compensation in accordance with applicable law at the appropriate juncture," the airline said in a statement.

"To provide immediate relief, as an interim compensation AI Express will give Rs 10,00,000 to the next kin of the deceased passenger 12 years and above, Rs 5,00,000 to the passengers below the age of 12 years, Rs 200,000 to critically injured passenger and Rs 50,000 to the passenger who are injured in the incident," the statement said.

As per the statement, emergency 'Response Team Members' of Air India with Air India Express have already been sent to the accident scene, and all will render necessary help to assist the emergency services and local authorities to the passengers.