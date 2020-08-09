Kerala Plane Crash: Air India Flight Co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar Cremated in Mathura

Mortal remains of Akhilesh Kumar Sharma, the co-pilot of the Air India Express plane that crashed in Kozhikode two days ago, were consigned to flames here on Sunday.

The last rites were performed at the Moksha Dham cremation centre and the pyre was lit by the pilot's younger brother Rahul as his family was inconsolable.

The father of the deceased pilot, Tulsi Ram Sharma, sought a government job for Akhilesh's wife Megha, who is expecting a child shortly.

Akhilesh deserves the status of a "shaheed" as he sacrificed his life to save people on the plane, he said.