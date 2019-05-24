English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: HSCAP First Allotment Result Expected Shortly at hscap.kerala.gov.in
According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in
Image for representation.
Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to begin Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. The DHSE will be releasing HSCAP Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One Admissions on May 24 at 11 am. The admission to Plus One or Class 11 in schools across Kerala will take place from May 24 to May 27.
According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in. All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can check their results online at hscap.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
While the HSCAP Trail Allotment List was out on May 21, the HSCAP First Allotment List 2019 will be released today. As per the official notice by DHSE Kerala, if any seat is left vacant during HSCAP First Allotment Result, a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019 will be released thereafter.
HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools. A total of 3,61,713 plus one seats would be filled by the allotment process.
The admission process for Kerala Plus one Admissions, Kerala +1 Admissions will take place for over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools. Around 4.99 lakh students have applied for HSCAP Plus One Admission 2019 so far. While 4.34 lakh applicants for Kerala Plus One 2019 Admission were from SSLC, there were 48,728 and 4605 applicants from CBSE and ICSE respectively.
As per the official notification, the admission for Kerala Plus one 2019, HSCAP First Allotment is expected to conclude by the last week of June 2019. The new session will begin from third week of June.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in. All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can check their results online at hscap.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
While the HSCAP Trail Allotment List was out on May 21, the HSCAP First Allotment List 2019 will be released today. As per the official notice by DHSE Kerala, if any seat is left vacant during HSCAP First Allotment Result, a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019 will be released thereafter.
HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools. A total of 3,61,713 plus one seats would be filled by the allotment process.
The admission process for Kerala Plus one Admissions, Kerala +1 Admissions will take place for over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools. Around 4.99 lakh students have applied for HSCAP Plus One Admission 2019 so far. While 4.34 lakh applicants for Kerala Plus One 2019 Admission were from SSLC, there were 48,728 and 4605 applicants from CBSE and ICSE respectively.
As per the official notification, the admission for Kerala Plus one 2019, HSCAP First Allotment is expected to conclude by the last week of June 2019. The new session will begin from third week of June.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- In Lok Sabha Election Results 2019, Sunny Leone is the Real Winner
- Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
- 'EVM = Everyone Voted Modi': Twitter Comes up With New Acronym After NDA's Triumph in Elections
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results