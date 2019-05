Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: HSCAP First Allotment Result Expected Shortly at hscap.kerala.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to begin Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. The DHSE will be releasing HSCAP Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One Admissions on May 24 at 11 am. The admission to Plus One or Class 11 in schools across Kerala will take place from May 24 to May 27.According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in . All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can check their results online at hscap.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in While the HSCAP Trail Allotment List was out on May 21, the HSCAP First Allotment List 2019 will be released today. As per the official notice by DHSE Kerala, if any seat is left vacant during HSCAP First Allotment Result, a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019 will be released thereafter.HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools. A total of 3,61,713 plus one seats would be filled by the allotment process.The admission process for Kerala Plus one Admissions, Kerala +1 Admissions will take place for over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools. Around 4.99 lakh students have applied for HSCAP Plus One Admission 2019 so far. While 4.34 lakh applicants for Kerala Plus One 2019 Admission were from SSLC, there were 48,728 and 4605 applicants from CBSE and ICSE respectively.As per the official notification, the admission for Kerala Plus one 2019, HSCAP First Allotment is expected to conclude by the last week of June 2019. The new session will begin from third week of June.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)