Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: HSCAP First Allotment Result Expected Shortly at hscap.kerala.gov.in

According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: HSCAP First Allotment Result Expected Shortly at hscap.kerala.gov.in
Image for representation.
Kerala Plus One Admissions 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is all set to begin Kerala Plus One Admission 2019. The DHSE will be releasing HSCAP Allotment Result for Kerala Plus One Admissions on May 24 at 11 am. The admission to Plus One or Class 11 in schools across Kerala will take place from May 24 to May 27.

According to the official notification, the Kerala Plus One allotment list for admissions to Class 11 will be released online today at the official website of HSCAP at on hscap.kerala.gov.in. All the students who have applied for admission to 2019 Kerala Plus One Admission through the Higher Secondary Centralised Allocation Process (HSCAP) can check their results online at hscap.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

While the HSCAP Trail Allotment List was out on May 21, the HSCAP First Allotment List 2019 will be released today. As per the official notice by DHSE Kerala, if any seat is left vacant during HSCAP First Allotment Result, a second HSCAP Allotment List 2019 will be released thereafter.

HSCAP is for admission to 2,077 higher secondary schools across the state including 818 government, 846 government-aided, 361 un-aided and 52 residential special or technical schools. A total of 3,61,713 plus one seats would be filled by the allotment process.

The admission process for Kerala Plus one Admissions, Kerala +1 Admissions will take place for over 3.6 lakh seats in plus one classes in Kerala based schools. Around 4.99 lakh students have applied for HSCAP Plus One Admission 2019 so far. While 4.34 lakh applicants for Kerala Plus One 2019 Admission were from SSLC, there were 48,728 and 4605 applicants from CBSE and ICSE respectively.

As per the official notification, the admission for Kerala Plus one 2019, HSCAP First Allotment is expected to conclude by the last week of June 2019. The new session will begin from third week of June.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram